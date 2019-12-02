United Conservative Party raised $1.25M in first 3 months of year

Alberta's governing United Conservative Party raised $1.25 million in the first three months of 2020, according to a first-quarter report posted by Elections Alberta.

The contributions are likely good news for party supporters who were told the UCP ended 2019 with a $2.3-million deficit, according to year-end financial statements.

The NDP raised $582,145 from 5,912 donors in the first quarter, which covers the period from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020.

The Alberta Liberals reported $24,005 in donations in the first quarter. They are trailed by the Alberta Party with $17,557 in contributions.

The Freedom Conservative Party, which was launched by former UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt in 2018, reported zero donations in the first quarter. Fildebrandt resigned as leader after the 2019 provincial election. He is now publisher of the Western Standard.

Alberta Advantage, another upstart party launched in 2018, received contributions of $342.80 in January, February and March.

The UCP's liabilities, which combine the 2019 deficit, the net assets from the previous year and the deficit from the provincial election campaign period, were $1,117,489. An email the party sent to members at the end of March suggested the party, which raised $7.37 million in 2019, was in financial trouble and close to maximizing its line of credit.

A party spokesperson attributed the situation to the cost of election advertising prior to the start of the official campaign period on Feb. 1, 2019. The UCP won 63 of 87 seats in the April 16, 2019 vote.

According to the fundraising email, the party had received very little revenue in March.

