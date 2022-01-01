Alberta police watchdog investigating after suspect shot dead by police

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Friday in central Edmonton.

Edmonton police said in a news release that a male suspect that had fled from police earlier in a stolen vehicle was fatally wounded when he produced a firearm and officers discharged their weapons.

Police said officers came across a stolen vehicle mobile in the area of 92nd Street and 112th Avenue, just after noon on Friday and shortly after the suspect entered a criminal flight from police.

The suspect was located again about 10 minutes later around 97th Street and 111th Avenue. Police said the suspect fled again shortly thereafter and collided with an unoccupied vehicle on 95th Street with police following. The vehicle headed east on 118th Avenue before veering into a snowbank near 117th Avenue and 92nd Street.

The male suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

"It was at this time that the male suspect produced a firearm, and police subsequently discharged their firearms in response," police said in a news release.

No police officers were hurt in the incident. Police did not name the suspect.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken over the investigation.