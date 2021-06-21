Alberta police watchdog investigating after male suspect shot dead by RCMP

The province's police watchdog has been directed to investigate after RCMP in northern Alberta shot and killed a male suspect in a confrontation Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Cold Lake RCMP responded to a report of a dispute occurring in a vehicle in the area of Ardmore, RCMP said in a news release Monday. Ardmore is a hamlet 30 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.

A male suspect fled on foot and officers, helped by a police service dog, conducted a search.

"A short time later, a confrontation occurred between the officers and the suspect which resulted in an officer discharging their service weapon," police said.

"The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the confrontation. On-scene officers provided medical assistance, however, he succumbed to his injuries."

The person who died was from the Cold Lake area, police said.

The police service dog was injured during the incident and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation, police said.