Poachers kill 2 bald eagles in Alberta
Protected birds found shot to death near Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating after two bald eagles were found shot to death last month.
The first eagle was found on Oct. 20 outside of Wetaskiwin near the intersection of Township Road 502 and Range Road 34. Investigators believe the mature eagle was killed early that morning.
The second eagle was found on Oct. 29 near Tower Road, northwest of Fort McMurray. The juvenile eagle was previously seen feeding on a carcass in the area.
Officers believe the young bird was shot from a vehicle or by someone on the road between 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
There is no indication the incidents are connected, officials said.
Like all birds of prey in Alberta, the bald eagle is classified as a non-game species and is protected by the province's Wildlife Act.
The maximum penalty is a fine of $100,000 or two years in jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or submit a report online.
