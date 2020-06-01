Alberta planning to create provincial parole board

Alberta will have its own parole board to hear applications from provincial inmates, should new legislation become law.

The United Conservative Party government introduced a bill Monday that Premier Jason Kenney said will create an Alberta parole board by January 2021.

Running parallel to the federal board, board members could only hear applications for release from inmates in provincial correctional centres sentenced to less than two years in jail.

The move would fulfil a UCP campaign promise — one of several commitments to tackle what they say is a spike in rural crime.

"Too often, that's because of a revolving-door justice system where criminals are arrested, convicted and are back out on the street re-victimizing more Albertans and causing frustration for our police and law-abiding citizens," Kenney said at a Monday press conference.

The parallel provincial system will be fairer, faster and more efficient, Kenney said. The government will appoint provincial parole board members who come from rural communities experiencing rising crime, he said.

"The federal parole boards filled with Ottawa's appointees aren't as sensitive or as responsive to the needs and concerns of Alberta communities as they could be or should be," Kenney said. "And when they make mistakes, and set loose dangerous criminals who commit further crimes, it's Albertans who pay the price."

Transparency lacking, Kenney says

Kenney said 212 provincial inmates applied for parole in Alberta in 2018-19. The parole board approved 50 applications from offenders. Three were revoked for reasons the board hasn't released, he said.

Kenney criticized the transparency of the federal parole system and said Alberta will release more information about provincial parole decisions.

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta provincial correctional centres admitted more than 42,000 inmates in 2017-18, the most recent year for which data is available.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the board would cost about $600,000 a year to run, a portion of which would be covered by the federal government.

When asked what the additional cost to the correctional system would be for potentially housing more inmates for longer, Schweitzer said he didn't want to "presuppose what the decisions will be from the Alberta parole board."

He said many correctional system costs are "fixed."

In 2019-20, the Alberta justice ministry spent nearly $1.5 billion, the bulk of which paid for public security, corrections and court costs.