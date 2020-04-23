Alberta pharmacists to begin offering tests for COVID-19

Alberta will soon begin testing for COVID-19 at community pharmacies, says Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Twenty pharmacies, located primarily in Edmonton and Calgary, will begin to offer swab tests to Albertans without symptoms and no known exposure to COVID-19, Shandro said at a news conference Thursday.

The number of pharmacies conducting COVID-19 testing will expand further once processes, flow of test materials and data is working well, he said.

Each participating pharmacy will adhere to strict protocols and has the specialized skills needed to protect patient safety.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with one additional new death.

The death was a patient at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton. An outbreak, now in two units, has infected six patients and five staff.

To date 7,191 Albertans have recovered from the disease while 154 have died.

As of Thursday, 38 people were in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

To date, the province has completed 415,000 swab tests for COVID-19.

There are now 506 active cases in the province. Here's how they break down by zone:

Edmonton zone: 237

Calgary zone: 207

North zone: 33

South zone: 23

Central zone: 3

Unknown: 3

An outbreak at the Verve Condominiums in Calgary has infected 32 people with 27 active cases and five recovered.