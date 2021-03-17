Alberta pastor will be released from custody in coming days, says group representing him

An Alberta pastor jailed after being charged with violating COVID-19 public-health orders could be released in the coming days, says a group representing him.

Crown prosecutors have dropped all but one charge against James Coates and have agreed to his release without bail conditions, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said in a news release Wednesday.

Prosecutors have not responded to calls for comment.

Coates, who preaches at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton, has been in jail for a month for allegedly holding services that violated public health rules on gathering size.

He was being held because he refused to abide by a bail condition that he not lead services at the church.

A trial on the charge of breaching the Alberta Public Health Act is set for May.