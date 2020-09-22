Alberta parole board to begin work next week

Alberta will have an operational provincial parole board as of Monday, the province's justice minister says.

Former Calgary Police Chief Rick Hanson will chair the new seven-member board for its first three years, Minister Kaycee Madu said on Thursday.

The United Conservative Party government passed legislation last year enabling Alberta to become the third province to create a provincial parole board, joining Ontario and Quebec.

Madu said it will give citizens more local input into decisions about which offenders are released from jail, and when.

"I believe that a justice system must reflect the needs and concerns of the very Albertans it serves," Madu said at a news conference. "Albertans must have faith in their justice system to make responsible decisions that are informed by connecting to local communities."

A provincial parole board was a UCP election promise and a recommendation of the government-appointed Fair Deal panel, which examined how Alberta could better assert itself within confederation.

Madu said the board is part of his government's broader strategy to tackle a perceived increase in rural crime in Alberta. He said the board should help stop a "revolving door" of criminals in and out of jails.

The provincial board will only hear parole applications from inmates in provincial correctional centres, who are serving jail sentences shorter than two years. Any federal prisoners in Alberta would still apply to the National Parole Board to request release.

In 2018-19, 212 provincial inmates in Alberta applied for parole, according to statistics previously released by the provincial government. The National Parole Board approved 50 of those applications and later revoked parole for three people.

Former Calgary Police Chief Rick Hanson (CBC)

Hanson, who ran unsuccessfully as a Calgary candidate for the former Progressive Conservative Party in the 2015 provincial election, said the new provincial board will better reflect the values of Albertans.

"If you're asking what is going to be the difference between the federal parole board and the provincial parole board, it is the representation from the various parts of the province from people who have input into who's being released, when they're being released, how does that impact crime in their community," Hanson said Thursday.

Madu said the board will cost an estimated $500,000 this year, and around $650,000 in subsequent years. Although the provincial government had hoped the federal government would cover some of the cost, Madu said they haven't yet reached an agreement.

Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said legal experts argue a provincial parole board will do nothing to reduce crime.

If the government wants to reduce crime, it should reverse cuts to policing, particularly in Edmonton and Calgary, Sabir said in a statement.

The provincial parole board members are: