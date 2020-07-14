Alberta Parks opens reservations for group camping

There will be a few hundred more happy campers in Alberta today as group campsites at provincial parks open for reservations for the first time this season.

With COVID-19 restrictions that had kept provincial campgrounds empty or operating below capacity now lifted, shared campsites are once again open to tent campers, trailer adventurers, family reunions and small special events.

Reservations can be made on the Alberta Parks website Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca or by calling 1-877-537-2757.

Launch times for the reservations will be staggered by region. Booking will be available at the following times today:

Southern Alberta at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis region at 11 a.m.

Central Alberta at 1 p.m.

Northern Alberta at 3 p.m.

Depending on location, campers can begin putting down stakes on July 16, 23 or 30.

Provincial parks began the season behind schedule and operating at 50 per cent occupancy. Camping reservations were cancelled by random selection and bookings were shuffled to accommodate the health directives.

Reservations were closed to out-of-province campers. Group camping areas and comfort camping sites, including yurts and cabins, were shut down.

While provincial campgrounds are now operating at full capacity, sites remain closed to out-of-province campers, comfort camping remains a no-go, some parks facilities remain shuttered and visitors are strongly encouraged to practise physical distancing.