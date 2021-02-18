Get ready to RV: Provincial park camping reservations open March 4

The countdown to summer officially begins on March 4, when Alberta Parks opens its online reservation system for provincial campgrounds.

As in previous years, online reservations for individual campgrounds in provincial parks and recreation areas can be made 90 days in advance — meaning bookings can be made for trips starting between May 14 and June 2.

As well, booking times will again be staggered by region, according to an email from Alberta Parks: 9 a.m. for camping in the south region, 11 a.m. for campsites in the Kananaskis area, 1 p.m. for central Alberta and 3 p.m. for campsites in the northern half of the province.

There are 94 front-country campgrounds that are fully reservable, according to the Alberta Parks website.

Reservations are already open for back-country camping in provincial parks, while reservations for comfort camping — which was cancelled altogether in 2020 — begins on March 5.

There are five provincial parks listed as offering comfort camping, including cabins, huts, tipis and yurts.

As was the case last year, group camping bookings remain closed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Last spring, Alberta Parks' online reservation system crashed under the high demand after bookings reopened in May after being shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Canada's national parks are waiting until April to open up for reservations for trips between May 2021 and March 2022.