Alberta orders oilpatch companies to pay taxes owed to municipalities
Threshold will be set by Alberta Energy Regular and Alberta Municipal Affairs
The Alberta government says it's moving to force oilpatch companies to make good on their unpaid municipal taxes.
Energy Minister Peter Guthrie says he's issued an order that blocks companies from acquiring or transferring licences on wells or other assets if their unpaid taxes exceed a threshold amount.
That threshold is yet to be determined and will be set by the Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Municipal Affairs.
Alberta Energy says in a release that once the threshold has been established, companies that don't meet it will be targeted for collection.
Rural Municipalities Alberta has said energy companies owe the municipal districts in which they operate a total of $268 million.
Paul McLauchlin, president of the RMA, says the order will help reduce the unpaid tax burden on its members.
