Singer k.d. lang, 7 others to receive Alberta Order of Excellence

Iconic singer-songwriter k.d. lang and seven other prominent Albertans will receive the province's highest honour Thursday afternoon in Edmonton.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell will invest the newest members of the Alberta Order of Excellence in a ceremony at Government House.

Born in Edmonton and raised in the central Alberta village of Consort, the 56-year-old lang is one of Canada's most versatile and gifted singer-songwriters. She has won Juno and Grammy awards and is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights, music education, animal protection and other causes.

"While the path from Consort to Hollywood is the definition of 'unbeaten,' it's clear that k.d.'s rural upbringing was an integral element in shaping the singer who has been wowing audiences for the last 30 years," the Order of Excellence says in its biography of lang.

"Through her contributions both on and off the stage, she has impacted Alberta's cultural landscape."

Since it was created in 1979, 165 Albertans have been invested, not including this year's new members, the government said in a news release Wednesday.

In a news release, the other Albertans being invested into the order for 2018 are described this way: