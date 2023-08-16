Busting myths and bragging rights part of Alberta Open Farm Days this weekend

More than 130 agricultural locations — from craft breweries and market gardens to grain elevators and bison ranches — will welcome visitors this weekend as part of the 11th instalment of Alberta Open Farm Days.

The provincewide event is designed to connect the food we eat to where it comes from.

"There's a lot of things we don't need to understand in life but when it comes to food, it's important we understand it," says Cole Ambrock, who teaches agribusiness at Lakeland College in Vermilion, Alta., 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.

WATCH | Learn more about Alberta Open Farm Days:

Connecting the food we eat to the farmers who produce it Duration 2:28 Get a feel for Open Farm Days taking place at 130 locations across Alberta this weekend.

You can see more on Open Farm Days in this weekend's edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and the CBC Gem.

According to data published in 2017, only three per cent of Canadians had a direct connection to a farm, says Ambrock.

Instructor Cole Ambrock talks agribusiness on the campus of Lakeland College in Vermilion, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "What's interesting is that two generations ago, the baby boomers, most of them either grew up on a farm or had their grandparents still on a farm."

Fresh data, in a report this year from RBC, also points to about 40 per cent of Canadian farmers retiring in the next decade.

At the same time, researchers expect the agriculture industry to be down 24,000 farm, nursery and greenhouse workers.

Since launching in 2012 with just 46 locations, Alberta Open Farm Days has registered more than $1 million in total sales with an estimated 150,000 farm visits.

Wineries and distilleries, flower and garlic farms and ranches for alpacas and sheep are all among the host locations.

But agritourism events like this one aren't "just for urbanites that come out to rural communities," says Ambrock.

"It's also an opportunity for rural people to find employment within their farm and stay on the farm."

In 2016, entrepreneur Patrick Dupuis opened the Old School Cheesery in Vermilion after serving 25 years in the military.

Patrick Dupuis, co-owner of Old School Cheesery, shows off his new production facility in Vermilion, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "We started really, really small, we were doing 50 kilograms a week," says Dupuis.

Now he and his daughter, Valerie Roberts, supply about 400 kg of cheese each week to 45 grocery stores and restaurants across Alberta.

They make cheese curds for poutine, aged cheddar and specialty cheeses like Brie, selling them out of a new restaurant and patio that has a view of the production facility where the food is made, at 4926 49th Ave. in Vermilion.

A view of the new patio added this summer at the Old School Cheesery in Vermilion, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Dupuis says customers crave transparency about the process and supply chain from the dairy cows to the finished product on their french fries.

"People are very curious," says Dupuis, "especially with the pandemic, to step back and see where their food is coming from, who makes it and how it's made."

Charlotte Wasylik, co-owner of Chatsworth Farm, is expecting more than 300 people to visit the farm north of Vermilion on Saturday.

Over the years she says they've had many grateful people stop in to spend time with their sheep, poultry and cattle.

Wasylik says she's proud to show off what they do but for her it's also about busting myths about the farm lifestyle as seen on TV.

"Making sure people understand that we're not like Yellowstone," she said, referring to the TV series about an American ranch family.

"Yellowstone isn't a very accurate depiction of what most farms are like."

Admission to the farm events are free but there may be a cost for some activities and many are cash only and some require booking before you arrive.