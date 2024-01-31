Crude oil fire at Alberta lease site extinguished after air quality alert

A fire that erupted from an oil lease site in east-central Alberta Tuesday, sending a plume of toxic smoke into the air, has been extinguished and cleanup efforts are underway.

An investigation into the cause of the fire at a privately leased oil site, 23 kilometres southeast of the village of Mannville, continues.

An emergency alert was issued around 5 p.m. Thursday after four crude tanks caught fire, spewing smoke and triggering an air quality alert for a cluster of communities east of Edmonton.

The critical air quality alert was lifted shortly after 7 p.m. as the fire was brought under control and the fumes from the crude oil being burned subsided.

In a statement Wednesday, the County of Minburn said the fire, in the area of Township Road 480 and Range Road 81, was put out around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The response involved fire crews from across the region. Due to the remote location and magnitude of the fire, the county called mutual aid from the Village of Irma, Town of Wainwright, County of Vermilion River and the Town of Vegreville.

"The fire departments engaged in defensive cooling of the unaffected oil tanks while awaiting the private contractor's arrival," the county said Wednesday.

"Once they arrived, private water haulers were sourced to assist in the water shuttle and a suppression plan was made and carried out."

The county said it is working with the Alberta Energy Regulator and the lease site owner as the investigation continues.

A statement from the AER said it was informed of the fire by Lycos Energy Inc. on Thursday afternoon. The regulator, which will oversee remediation efforts, said an investigation is underway.

"We are grateful for the diligent efforts of emergency responders in successfully containing and extinguishing the fire," said Pat Podoborozny, chief administrative officer for Minburn County.

"We are focused on the cleanup phase to ensure the community's safety and the preservation of our environment."

Tuesday's alert had been in effect for everyone in the area between Highway 41 and Highway 870, south of Vermilion or Innisfree, and north of Wainwright.

The notice advised people to stay inside with their doors and windows closed, and to be prepared to leave their homes if necessary.