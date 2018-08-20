Skip to Main Content
Man's death inside WCB building triggers workplace investigation
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after a man in his late 50s died inside the Workers’ Compensation Board building.

The maintenance worker was reported dead on Friday

CBC News ·
The man died inside the Workers' Compensation Board Jarvis building in downtown Edmonton. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The man died inside the WCB Jarvis Building at 9925 107th St. in downtown Edmonton, OHS spokesperson Lloyd Wipf confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. 

OHS was notified of the death on Friday evening, Wipf said. 

The man was an employee of Bee-Clean Building Maintenance.

No further details on the cause of death are being released by investigators. 

