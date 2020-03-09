Alberta now has 7 coronavirus cases, Alberta Health says
Alberta now has seven cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, Alberta Health said Monday.
Province reports 3 new cases Monday
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference about the three new cases at 1 p.m. Monday at the Alberta legislature.
Hinshaw will also provide an update on the work underway to protect public health.
More to come