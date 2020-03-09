Skip to Main Content
Alberta now has 7 coronavirus cases, Alberta Health says
Edmonton·Breaking

Alberta now has 7 coronavirus cases, Alberta Health says

Alberta now has seven cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, Alberta Health said Monday.

Province reports 3 new cases Monday

CBC News ·
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Canadian medical experts say the country's already overstretched emergency rooms would find it difficult to cope if a true outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, were to take hold in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File (The Canadian Press)

Alberta now has seven cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, Alberta Health said Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference about the three new cases at 1 p.m. Monday at the Alberta legislature.

Hinshaw will also provide an update on the work underway to protect public health.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News