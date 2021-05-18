Alberta government should mandate 10 paid sick days, Notley says

The Alberta government should require employers to give workers 10 days of fully paid sick time to fill the gaps left by a problematic federal program, the Opposition NDP says.

Leader Rachel Notley said her caucus has drafted legislation the government should use to keep people at home who could potentially come to work with COVID-19.

"We've done the legwork," Notley said in front of the legislature building on Monday. "Now we just need the UCP to show up to work and pass this bill."

The NDP said presenteeism is a problem during the pandemic — that people with no paid sick leave through their employers may go to work when they are ill or are supposed to be isolating because they cannot afford to give up the pay.

B.C., Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Yukon have all introduced legislation or adopted new temporary rules granting workers between three and 10 paid days away from work during the pandemic. Employers pay their workers on sick days, then seek reimbursement from the government.

While most of the more populous provinces give workers between three and five paid sick days, Notley said that leaves workers who need more time relying on a federal sick pay program that is slow, cumbersome and inadequate to cover their expenses.

An employee can apply for the Canada recovery sickness benefit after they miss more than half a week of work because of illness or a requirement to isolate after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The benefit pays $450 a week after taxes, and a person must submit a new application for each week, up to four weeks total.

Notley said the federal program fails to provide workers with a living wage. Her party's proposed bill would require employers to pay workers their full salary for as many as 10 sick days a year until Dec. 31, 2021.

She said the province should negotiate a cost-sharing arrangement with the federal government.

Notley said there is evidence that access to paid sick leave can prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in workplaces, and that would save the health system money.

About two-thirds of Alberta workers lack paid sick leave benefits through their employers, Notley said.

Joseph Dow, press secretary to Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping, wouldn't say on Monday whether the UCP government is considering legislating paid sick leave.

He highlighted several other provincial and federal aid programs available to citizens.

As the government aims for widespread vaccination it will "continue to assess the need for new or expanded supports in light of changing circumstances," Dow wrote.

Any potential legislation wouldn't come until next week at the earliest.

The spring sitting of the legislature has been suspended since late April and is scheduled to resume May 25. The government has said this is to prevent MLAs from travelling to Edmonton from all over the province during the pandemic's third wave.

The Opposition has said Premier Jason Kenney is hiding from members of the UCP caucus as they grapple with internal divisions over his leadership.