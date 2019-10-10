Your campaign questions answered: Alberta@Noon hosts election town hall

Feeling anxiety about the ballot box? Still unsure about who deserves your vote?

CBC News is offering you the chance to have your election questions answered.

Hear directly from the candidates and ask them about the pressing issues that matter most to Albertans at our live federal election forum.

Join Judy Aldous, host of Alberta@Noon, in conversation with five local candidates during our live election town hall Thursday.

As Albertans, what do you want the federal candidates to be discussing as they compete for your vote?

Let us know. We'd love to hear from you so we can ask the politicians on your behalf.

The candidates are:

James Cumming from the Conservative Party of Canada (Edmonton Centre)

Randy Boissonnault from the Liberal Party of Canada(Edmonton Centre)

Heather McPherson from the New Democratic Party (Edmonton Strathcona)

Michael Kalmanovitch from the Green Party of Canada (Edmonton Strathcona)

Tyler Beauchamp from the People's Party of Canada (Sturgeon River-Parkland)

The show will broadcast live from CBC Edmonton's Centre Stage in Edmonton City Centre.

Can't make it in person? Join the conversation live on Facebook and with Alberta@Noon on Twitter. You can also call in to the show at 1-877-456-8477 or submit your questions via email at albertaatnoon@cbc.ca .

The election town hall will also be streamed live here.

What: Canada Votes 2019: Alberta@Noon election town hall

Where: CBC Edmonton Centre Stage in Edmonton City Centre

When: 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10