Alberta to introduce supports for small businesses in economic recovery

The Alberta government will introduce new measures to help small businesses in the province recover from the effects of mass closures and operating restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney will make the announcement this morning. He will be joined by Tanya Fir, minister for economic development, trade and tourism.

In Alberta, the impact of COVID-19 on businesses has been exacerbated by the collapse in oil prices.

An Alberta Chamber of Commerce survey conducted in mid-May found that 80 per cent of businesses expect a slow economic recovery — a six-per-cent increase over results from a similar survey done the month before.

But the survey, released this week, also found that businesses are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, including the fact that more than 90 per cent of respondents expect to continue operating after the COVID-19 outbreak.