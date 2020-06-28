Alberta reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Alberta reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

There are 520 active cases of the disease in the province with 43 people in the hospital and eight in intensive care. The number of deaths remains at 154. Edmonton continues to see a rise in active cases, with 14 new active cases compared to Saturday's update.

Meanwhile, Calgary's active cases continue to decline. But Alberta Health has declared Calgary-Centre under a "watch" for COVID-19, as an outbreak at a single condo building has risen to 34 active cases.

The province has completed 435,254 tests as of Sunday's update.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 216 active cases and 4,971 recovered.

South zone: 25 active cases and 1,267 recovered.

Edmonton zone: 242 active cases and 727 recovered.

North zone: 33 active cases and 257 recovered.

Central zone: 3 active cases and 87 recovered.

Unknown: 1 active, 13 recovered.

In total,7,322 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.