New COVID-19 cases jump to 40 in Alberta in the past 24 hours

Alberta reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths.

After celebrating the lowest number of new cases on Friday — seven cases — the province has jumped back to double-digits. Edmonton reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and Calgary saw 15 new cases. The total number of deaths remains at 146.

The number of people in the hospital remains at 44 with six of them in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, 5,692 tests were completed and total of 287,671 tests have been completed by the province so far.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 223 active cases and 4,606 recovered.

South zone: 18 active cases and 1,219 recovered.

Edmonton zone: 76 active cases and 505 recovered.

North zone: 17 active cases and 218 recovered.

Central zone: 0 active cases and 96 recovered.

Unknown: 2 active, 12 recovered.

In total, 6,656 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.