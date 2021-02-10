Wainwright mother Nichole Clifford stabbed 17 times in her own home, court told

Fifty-three days after she separated from her husband, Nichole Clifford was found stabbed to death inside the home they once shared.

The Wainwright mother of two was killed late on Feb. 23, 2017, or early the next morning.

Robert Clifford is on trial in St. Paul Court of Queen's Bench for second-degree murder. He was charged in October 2017, eight months after his estranged wife's death.

When Nichole failed to show up for work a friend went to her house to investigate, then called RCMP to do a welfare check.

Police found her body inside the house.

An autopsy found Clifford had been stabbed 17 times in the neck, chest and back.

The doctor who performed the autopsy testified on Tuesday that the victim's jugular vein and carotid artery were severed. Another fatal stab wound penetrated her heart.

"This is very quickly a life-threatening wound," Dr. Bernard Bannach said. "The likelihood of death is almost certain."

'Cops escorted him off the property'

Krista Perkins told court she and Nichole were close friends who saw or spoke to each other every day.

She testified the Cliffords separated on Jan. 2, 2017, because Nichole suspected her husband of infidelity.

"Nichole was trying to be the mature adult and let him stay until he could find his own place to live," Perkins testified. "He was staying in the travel trailer for the first little bit until it got cold. Then Nichole let him stay in the house."

Nichole Clifford's body was found in her home at 1206 8th Ave. in Wainwright. (Google Street View)

Perkins said the couple got into an argument and she told him to leave.

"He moved out in the middle of January when the cops escorted him off the property," Perkins testified.

Court was told Nichole obtained a restraining order and filed divorce papers prior to her death.

Despite the restraining order, Perkins said Robert Clifford got into the house at least twice through a broken window. Once he was found hiding under a bed in the basement.

He was charged with harassment on Jan. 11, breach of probation on Jan. 27 and break and enter on Feb. 8, 2017.

Perkins said Robert Clifford was briefly taken into custody and her friend was scared when he was released on bail on Feb. 16.

Perkins said Nichole and her two children spent most nights during the separation sleeping at her house.

"She didn't feel safe to spend the night at her house alone," Perkins said. "She said Mr. Clifford was acting strangely and she was scared of what he would be capable of doing."

During cross-examination, Perkins said she was unaware of Robert Clifford committing any acts of physical violence against his estranged wife.

Throughout the separation, she said, the accused kept trying to reconcile.

"I saw text messages and Facebook messages he had sent to Nichole," Perkins said. "Telling her how much he loved her. Sending her pictures of him crying. Things he would like to do with her body."

She said her friend had no interest in trying to salvage the marriage.

'Get a good night's sleep'

Nichole Clifford and her two children went for dinner at Perkins' house on the last night she was seen alive.

After eating, they watched a television show. Nichole let her children sleep at Perkins' house that night, but said she wanted to go home.

Perkins said she begged her friend to stay.

"She had told me she was going home so she could get a good night's sleep," Perkins said.

The trial continues.



