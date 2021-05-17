Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Redwater woman's death

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to a Redwater, Alta., death earlier this month.

On May 8, Redwater, Morinville and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a firearms complaint on a rural property in Redwater at about 9:45 p.m.

They found a woman dead and a man severely injured. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The news release identifies the victim as Anna Ermakova, 49.

Following an investigation by Alberta RCMP Major Crimes, the man was arrested. He remains in custody in hospital.

An RCMP spokesperson said the man and woman were living together at the time of the incident.

The man is expected to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Monday.