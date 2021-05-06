Fate of Alberta man accused of murder depends on testimony of two killers

An Alberta judge will have to decide if he can trust the word of two convicted killers in order to find a third man guilty of murder.

Jermaine Steinhauer is charged with the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Lyndsay Jackson, 25, died in September 2018 after her body was thrown off a bridge east of Edmonton.

A jury convicted Julian Whiskeyjack and Jena Hunter of first-degree murder in March. Both are appealing their convictions.

They were the Crown's star witnesses during the three-day trial held in Court of Queen's Bench in St. Paul, Alta.

Whiskeyjack and Hunter were a couple when Jackson was thrown off the bridge, but broke up the next day.

Both testified the two couples were drinking at a house on Saddle Lake Cree Nation, then left in Whiskeyjack's truck. They said Steinhauer directed the driver to the Duvernay Bridge, about 10 to 15 minutes away. They said once Whiskeyjack crossed the bridge, Steinhauer ordered him to turn around. Both agreed the truck stopped on the bridge and Jackson got out and ran.

Whiskeyjack said his girlfriend was beating and kicking Jackson until she was unconscious, while Steinhauer watched. Hunter testified Steinhauer was the one who assaulted Jackson.

Both agreed Steinhauer pointed a gun at Jackson's head. Whiskeyjack said he heard two clicks but the gun did not fire.

Both said Steinhauer helped to drag the body to the bridge railing. Whiskeyjack said Hunter helped. Hunter testified Whiskeyjack helped.

"You have to be convinced that they're telling the truth about the gun and that Steinhauer helped drag the body and pushed it over the railing," Crown prosecutor Jeff Rudiak said in his closing argument. "There should be no doubt in your mind they're telling the truth on these issues."

Rudiak conceded Whiskeyjack and Hunter are unsavoury witnesses and said their evidence should be viewed with caution. He pointed to some minor differences as proof they did not collude.

He admitted the Crown found no motive for Jackson's death, but insisted Steinhauer planned and intended to kill her.

"The plan is to kill Lyndsay for whatever reason at the bridge," Rudiak said. "If he didn't want to kill her, why did he take a gun? If he didn't want to kill her, why did he chase her down?"

'You can't believe a word they say'

Defence lawyer Allan Fay urged Justice Larry Ackerl to reject the evidence given by Whiskeyjack and Hunter, because there is no independent corroboration of their testimony.

"Those stories are so different that somebody's lying here," Fay said. "And if you can't tell who's lying, then you can't tell who's telling the truth either. You can't believe a word they say."

Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, Jena Lynn Hunter, Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack are charged with with first-degree murder in Lindsay Jackson's death.

Jackson's body was found 10 days after she was thrown from the bridge. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was undetermined.

"We don't know what Lyndsay Jackson died from or when she died," Fay said. "We don't know that she drowned. Did she die from an animal attack? We don't know."

He urged the judge to find his client not guilty.

Justice Ackerl has reserved his decision.