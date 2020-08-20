Murder charge laid against northern Alberta man in death of girl, 15

RCMP in northern Alberta have charged a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose remains were found near John D'Or Prairie in July.

Jason Alec Tallcree was arrested Wednesday in John D'Or Prairie, Fort Vermilion RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in High Level provincial court Aug. 24.

Ribbonleg, from Little Red River Cree Nation, had been reported missing before human remains were found July 12 in a forested area on what's known as the old Fox Lake road. She had last been seen one week earlier.

An autopsy in Edmonton confirmed the identity of the remains.

John D'Or Prairie is about 750 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.