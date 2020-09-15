Regina man charged with murder, arson in 2019 death of Alberta woman

A 55-year-old man from Regina, Sask., has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in the death of a woman last year in Boyle, Alta.

The Saskatchewan man is also charged with indignity to human remains, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The remains of Melissa Lyne, 41, were discovered after a mobile home fire on Dec. 18, 2019, in Boyle, 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. Lyne lived in Boyle, police said.

The accused was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Thursday.