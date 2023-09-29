Municipalities seek special funding stream as Alberta's population soars

Delegates at the Alberta Municipalities annual convention in Edmonton on Thursday pledged to persuade the provincial government to set aside money for the province's fastest-growing communities.

A resolution moved by the City of Airdrie and seconded by the City of Leduc said according to provincial statistics, 61 Alberta municipalities grew by more than 10 per cent between 2016 and 2022. More than 300,000 people settled in Alberta during that time, largely in cities.

"We're bursting at the seams and it puts pressure on everything from policing to recreation to infrastructure," said Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown.

Brown encouraged fellow delegates to advocate for a new capital investment funding stream for communities like Airdrie, Cochrane, Leduc and Beaumont.

He said the new stream would be separate from the province's Local Government Fiscal Framework, which establishes infrastructure funding allocations from 2024 onward.

Airdrie, with a population of about 81,000, has grown by 30 per cent since 2016, when it had about 62,000 residents.

Brown said the city needs a new fire hall, roads, bridges and water lines.

The resolution carried, with about 53 per cent of delegates voting for it.

Brown said he was happy and pleasantly surprised by the support.

"Everyone's fighting for a little bit of money and the fact that they were able to step up and support communities that are fast-growing says a lot about our organization," he said.

Nathan Taylor, a councillor in St. Paul, was one of several elected officials who spoke in opposition to the resolution.

He said rural communities need funding so they can match the services that growing communities already have.

Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson, who also spoke in opposition of the resolution, said small towns also have aging infrastructure that needs to be replaced.

His town, he said, desperately needs a field house, in addition to lagoon repairs and ongoing road maintenance.

Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson said small towns also have outstanding infrastructure needs. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

"I do agree that the cities have their issues, but we have our issues too and they have got to start listening to us," Ferguson said during debate on the resolution, to applause.

After the resolution passed, Ferguson told CBC News that the outcome was positive and he felt small town perspectives had been heard.

"We all have got to find a way to work together, but we don't want to be forgotten," he said.

Delegates also passed resolutions calling for more provincial funding for local infrastructure, affordable housing and rental assistance, among others.

The convention wraps up Friday.