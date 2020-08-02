For the love of muck: Mud-bog racing in central Alberta

Big engines roar as four-by-fours struggle through the slosh of a mud pit.

It's "mud-bog" racing, where competitors drive customized vehicles through the muck, trying and sometimes failing to reach the finish line while churning up mud while spectators cheer.

Whoever makes it furthest and fastest wins.

The sport has a home in Rimbey, Alta., at Central Alberta Raceways. Though many events throughout the province have been cancelled due to the pandemic, in late July the raceway was able to hold one of its three annual mud bog races.

"COVID was a big challenge," event co-director Alaina Darling said. The number of spectators was limited but more people signed up to compete, itching to get in on one of the few races still running this season.

"It's been great for the spectator side," she said. "It's unfortunate because a lot of people weren't able to come."

Vehicles are often customized to make it through the mud pit. (Alex Tardieu/CBC)

Around 90 competitors from throughout the province — from Grande Prairie to Edson — came out to compete in one of six classes.

Darling and her husband run an automotive shop. She got into the sport 12 years ago and has been helping run events for the last seven.

She said it can be an addiction.

"Once you start, a lot of times the faster you want to go," she said. "So then you start modifying."

Modifications such as bigger motors can come with hefty price tags — one of Darling's own vehicles cost about $50,000 to put together.

"It's a very expensive passion," she said.

Central Alberta Raceways is run by volunteers, including Darling.

For the whole family

The mud bog junior class gives competitors as young as 10 the chance to try their mettle, with adult supervision for the youngest drivers.

Braedon Elder, 14, has been racing for two years.

"Me and my dad and my family have come here every year," he said. "I don't think it's dangerous at all — it's fun, going through the mud."

The junior trucks are typically less modified than those driven in some of the higher classes. Safety equipment is required in all vehicles, including helmets, locked-down batteries, and seat belts.

Braedon Elder, 14, and Damien Kreis, 13, race in the junior class. (Alex Tardieu/CBC)

Elder said he is working on getting his learner's licence and was happy for the opportunity to get behind the wheel.

"I think it's a good experience to learn," he said.

Damien Kreis, 13, agreed with his friend.

"You're doing basically kind of the exact same on a highway basically, except in the mud."

Darling said mud bog racing is a family-oriented activity and encouraged anyone with an interest to check it out.

"Your whole family can come here, they can all watch," she said.