Alberta Mountie charged with sexual assault

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with sexual assault more than two years after the incident occurred.

The Leduc officer is alleged to have assaulted a woman on July 6, 2017, in the city south of Edmonton, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Monday. The officer was off-duty at the time, ASIRT said.

ASIRT was asked on July 24, 2017, to investigate. It found reasonable grounds an offence had been committed.

Const. Kelly Brown, 37, was charged on Sept. 27, 2019, with one count of sexual assault.

Brown, a 13-year RCMP veteran, has been suspended with pay since July 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Oct. 17.