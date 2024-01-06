Why mountain pine beetle populations in Alberta are in sharp decline

Cold winters, a lack of food and control measures have caused steep declines in Alberta's destructive pine insect pest, according to figures released by the provincial government.

In a news release last month, the province said populations of Dendroctonus ponderosae, commonly known as mountain pine beetle, have declined 98 per cent since the peak in 2019.

Janice Cooke, a professor of Forest Genomics at the University of Alberta, spoke to Radio Active host Jessica Ng about why populations are dropping and how it might be impacting the forest industry.

Remind us, what are pine beetles?

Mountain pine beetles are bark beetles. They're about the size of a grain of rice and they spend virtually their entire life under the bark of pine trees, gaining nutrients from those trees. They leave that tree, fly to find a new host to breed and the cycle continues.

There are a few natural predators, most notably woodpeckers. We also know there are other beetles that like to eat mountain pine beetle. These natural predators certainly impact a population to some degree.

But the thing about mountain pine beetles is when those populations start to increase, they increase so dramatically that the population can go from a relatively small level to epidemic levels so fast that predators don't make too much of a difference.

Figures show populations have declined by 98 per cent in recent years. Why is that?

Overwintering temperatures have made a huge dent in those populations. In the past four or five years, we've had at least one of those cold spells just at the right time that has knocked back the populations.

We also know the province has spent significant time, energy and money on controlling mountain pine beetle populations. Also, one of the only silver linings of the forest fires that we've experienced has been some populations have been consumed by those fires.

Have these invasive insects spread to everywhere in the province?

They've really been concentrated in the lodgepole pine forests and in the forests where we find lodgepole jack pine hybrids. It's been more than a decade since the province determined mountain pine beetle had spread into the jack pine in the northeastern part of the province.

But those populations haven't increased like they could have, and that's an area of active research: to ask why populations didn't explode in jack pine the way that possibly they could have?

Is lodgepole pine a type of tree that's still quite common in the province?

Absolutely. It's Alberta's provincial tree and it's found predominantly along those eastern slopes of the Rockies and the northern part of the province. It's a really common tree and a big part of our forests.

These beetles have cleared about the same amount of land as countries like Colombia, Israel and Chile. What's been the impact on the environment?

We can think about — not only the impact on the trees themselves — but on all of those ecosystems our forests provide. We can think about cultural significance; Canadians have a visceral attachment to forests, so those sites of red, dead trees has an impact on people's psyche.

We can also think about impacts on watersheds and habitat for wildlife — all values that we, as Canadians, treasure over and above the commercial value of those trees.

What has it meant for our forestry industry? Has it had a measurable effect?

It has. Those impacts are many and they're nuanced. The province made a bold decision to harvest the oldest and the most mature forests early. Those decisions may have slowed the outbreak, but it means harvest patterns need to change going forward because trees are no longer available.

It also has meant in hard-hit areas, there's been salvage logging to harvest these trees after mountain pine beetles come through, not only to get the value out of those trees, but also to reduce that risk of fire.

Part of the reason beetle numbers are going down is the cold winters, but it's been unseasonably warm this year. How do you think that might affect beetle populations?

That is the burning question. We do know mountain pine beetles are different from a lot of insects we'd find in our forests. Most insects have this hibernation state we call diapause, which means they're ready for winter — they go into diapause and wait for Spring.

Mountain Pine Beetle also get ready for winter, but it doesn't have a traditional, conventional diapause.

There's a lot of active research going on to figure out what it is that mountain pine beetle does to prepare for overwintering because it's not a classic diapause. But we do know they were active well into the fall because it was warm.

On the flip side, we've got the trees being stressed by that long, warm fall, so stressed trees are less able to defend themselves. It's possible those beetles didn't prepare that well for winter. If we got a really big cold snap, maybe they wouldn't be ready for it.

On the other hand, come spring when those survivors get ready to attack new trees, our trees might be so stressed they're not able to defend themselves.

This Q&A has been edited and condensed for clarity.