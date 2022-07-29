COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Alberta children under 5 can be made starting Tuesday

Parents and guardians in Alberta will be able to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments for their young children starting Tuesday, the provincial government said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Health Canada recently approved the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for anyone six months old or older, which gives caregivers with children from six months old to four years old an option for their kids to be immunized.

In Alberta, those parents and guardians can start booking vaccination appointments on Tuesday through the online booking system or by calling Health Link at 811, Alberta Health announced Friday via news release.

"While most children are not at high risk of severe outcomes, children under five have higher risks than those age five to 11," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, in the release.

"I encourage parents and guardians to speak to a trusted health-care provider for questions about their child's health, including questions about COVID-19 and immunization."

The vaccine will have to be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics, because the scope of practice for pharmacists is immunizing people age five or older, the release said.

Children under five who live in a First Nation can be vaccinated through the community's nursing station or public health clinic, the release said.

The release says children from six months old to 11 years old are recommended to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks after getting their first.

A child who is "moderately to severely immunocompromised" should receive three doses, with each dose being four to eight weeks apart.

Friday's announcement means over 234,000 more Albertans are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.