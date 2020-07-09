NDP MLA's removal from house warranted no additional action by Speaker

The Speaker's office will take no additional action to deal with an incident where an NDP MLA was kicked out of the legislature after she refused to apologize for remarking about non-verbal intimidation by a UCP member.

Marie Renaud accused UCP MLA Shane Getson of making faces and other gestures at her while she was speaking about proposed government legislation in the chamber on July 8.

When Renaud called out the gestures as an attempt to intimidate her, acting speaker Nick Milliken asked her to retract the claim and apologize.

Renaud refused to apologize, so Milliken forced her to leave.

The Speaker's office said the incident would be reviewed.

Lianne Bell, chief of staff to Speaker Nathan Cooper, told CBC News in an email that Cooper considers the matter closed after MLAs did not grant unanimous consent to debate a NDP motion to remove Milliken as deputy chair of committees

"Speaker Cooper will follow the direction the chamber has provided," Bell wrote in the email.

"Given the chamber's direction, no further discussion is required. Speaker Cooper had conversations with the relevant parties and looks forward to moving on with the business of the chamber."

Renaud, NDP member for St. Albert, didn't know the matter was closed until Bell's email was shared with her on Thursday.

"No, I wasn't aware that the Speaker's office thought the matter was concluded at all," she said in an interview with CBC News. "Actually I haven't heard anything."

Renaud said neither Getson nor Milliken, the UCP MLA for Calgary-Currie, has apologized.

In a written statement sent the day after Renaud's removal, Getson denied he was trying to intimidate her.

While Getson's alleged gestures and body language were not captured on the legislature's cameras, video of Milliken's demands for an apology was widely viewed via social media.

Critics said Getson, the MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, was trying to impede an elected official from doing her job and Milliken made the abuse worse by demanding Renaud apologize for pointing it out.

For Renaud, the issue is about how the legislature deals with harassment on the job. She plans to ask the Speaker's office why he thinks the issue is concluded when little has changed.

"I think systemic change means more than moving somebody's seat or waiting till the dust settles a little bit," she said.

"It's about ensuring every single person feels safe at work. And every single person knows that if they bring up a concern it'll be handled appropriately and dealt with and then prevented from happening again."