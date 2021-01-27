Alberta may cover $2.8M cost of gene therapy for babies with rare condition

Alberta's health minister says the provincial government will consider paying the cost case-by-case for a life-saving treatment for babies with a rare genetic disorder.

Patient advocates say a one-time gene therapy treatment called Zolgensma can dramatically improve the outlook for children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

A handful of Canadian children have received the new gene therapy treatment, which costs about $2.8 million, said Susi Vander Wyk, executive director of Cure SMA Canada.

She says babies that were destined to lose the ability to walk, sit or swallow could stand and move their limbs after treatment.

Government coverage of the drug will be life changing for families who were faced with the prospect of fundraising millions of dollars to pay for the treatment, which must be administered before the child is two years old.

"These families are going from a mindset of fear of what the future holds for their children and knowing that the clock is ticking to one of planning the future, and making plans for the entire family," Vander Wyk said on Wednesday.

About one in 6,000 babies have the genetic disorder. About two-thirds of them have the most severe manifestation, which can lead to rapid deterioration of muscle strength and an early death.

The Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) is currently studying whether provincial and territorial governments should pay for coverage of Zolgensma.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Wednesday he heard from people who said their children don't have time to wait for that review to be complete.

"For some families, this wait is excruciating, because the eligibility of their kids may be at risk while these processes are being completed," he said." And these families are so aware that a potentially life-altering treatment is out there."

Alberta is the second province, after Ontario, to announce the provincial government would cover the cost of Zolgensma on a case-by-case basis.

Doctors can apply to the government for coverage for patients they think are suitable for treatment.

Shandro didn't have an estimate of how much the ad hoc coverage would cost the province each year.