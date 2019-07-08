Murder charge laid one year after Maskwacis mother run down on road
Delaina Lace Cutarm, mother of five children, was killed July 6, 2018
After a year-long investigation, RCMP have laid a murder charge in the death of a Maskwacis mother who was run down on a central Alberta road.
Kyle Littlechild of Maskwacis was arrested July 4 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Delaina Lace Cutarm, RCMP said Monday in a news release.
Cutarm and Littlechild were in a domestic relationship at the time of her death, RCMP told CBC on Monday.
Less than a month before she was killed, Cutarm, 29, posted a message on Facebook wishing Littlechild a happy Father's Day.
"He's one of a kind," she wrote. "I love him so much. He's always going to be here, I know that for a fact."
The mother of five children was run down at about 1:30 a.m. on July 6, 2018. She was hit by a vehicle on Schoolhouse Road about two kilometres north of Highway 611 on the Ermineskin Cree Nation reserve.
An autopsy confirmed Cutarm died from injuries consistent with "having been struck by a vehicle," police said at the time.
In the days afterward, Maskwacis RCMP determined her death was a homicide. Local RCMP and the Edmonton major crimes unit conducted a "comprehensive investigation" over the following 12 months, the police news release said.
Less than two weeks before she died, Cutarm shared pictures online of her newborn son.
She had five children — four daughters and one son, all younger than 13.
Littlechild has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in provincial court in Wetaskiwin.