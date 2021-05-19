Alberta, Manitoba not ready to let Oilers, Jets fans watch playoff games in person
Quebec allowing limited numbers of fans in indoor stadiums
Alberta and Manitoba are not ready to follow Quebec's lead in allowing hockey fans to attend NHL playoff games.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province currently has much higher COVID-19 numbers than Quebec, while the Manitoba Health Department says "there are not plans at this time to have fans in the arena."
In a Facebook live session Tuesday night, Kenney was told of Quebec's decision to allow fans to return to indoor stadiums in limited numbers.
If the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs play a Game 6 of their North Division first-round series on May 29 at the Bell Centre, about 2,500 spectators will be allowed in the building.
Kenney is making no such promises for Edmonton Oilers fans.
The team is scheduled to open the Canadian portion of the playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night in Edmonton.
Manitoba's statement from its health department came Wednesday.
- Oilers fans pumped for the playoffs, despite pandemic restrictions
- Alberta ICUs treating more patients than at any time in history, AHS says
Ontario, the only other province with a team in the playoffs, has not commented on Quebec's announcement. All American playoff games so far have had fans.
Kenney says Alberta's per capita hospitalization rate from COVID-19 is three times higher than Quebec, its per capita ICU rate is four times higher and the number of cases in the last seven days is also four times higher.
"They did much worse through much of the pandemic, but for months now, they've been in a super-hard lockdown, stay-at-home orders, curfews," he said. "As it is right now, you can not leave your home after 8 p.m. in Montreal without being fined.
"It's because of those incredibly tough measures, measures that we would never introduce in Alberta that they got those numbers down."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?