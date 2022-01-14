Alberta man who killed mother should be found guilty of manslaughter, defence lawyer says

A Maskwacis man admits he killed his mother, but his lawyer argued Wednesday he didn't intend to cause her death.

Ashton Saddleback, 35, is charged with the second-degree murder of his mother Corrine Saddleback.

In closing arguments Wednesday in Wetaskiwin Court of Queen's Bench, Saddleback's lawyer told the judge his client should be found guilty of manslaughter.

"We certainly have an unlawful assault," Robert Wachowich said. "It was a tragic situation."

Court has been told that Saddleback bought two bottles of vodka following a court appearance in November 2020. His mother drove him back to her house in Maskwacis and he began drinking.

Ashton Saddleback, 35, is charged with the second-degree murder of his mother Corrine. (Ashton Saddleback/Facebook)

Saddleback said his mother was disappointed in his decision to drink, so she left the house with two adolescent family members to make food deliveries.

The young girls testified that Corrine Saddleback, 51, bought and consumed two bottles of liquor while they were running errands.

They testified that she was very intoxicated by the time they returned to the Saddleback house before midnight.

After he was arrested, Ashton Saddleback told RCMP he decided to confront his mother about physically abusing two of his children.

"I tasted anger in my mouth," he told the officer. "I started hitting her. I just lost control."

Saddleback confessed to repeatedly stomping on his mother's head after she was on the ground.

I tasted anger in my mouth. - Ashton Saddleback

The Crown asked Justice Steven Mandziuk to find Saddleback guilty of second-degree murder.

"He was angry with his mother," Crown prosecutor Calvin Patterson said. "That's what led to this lethal attack."

The medical examiner determined Corrine Saddleback died of multiple significant blunt injuries to her head. Her neck was also fractured.

Patterson argued that Ashton Saddleback was only mildly intoxicated at the time of the attack and was able to form the intent to commit murder.

"This was certainly not an unintended random attack," Patterson told the judge.

'He was drunk. Blacked out'

Defence lawyer Robert Wachowich argued that the Crown had not proved intent beyond a reasonable doubt. He asked Mandziuk to give his client the benefit of the doubt.

"He was drunk. Blacked out," Wachowich said, arguing that it was possible extreme intoxication would prevent Saddleback from recognizing in the moment that the blows could lead to his mother's death.

Wachowich said it was significant that no weapons were used in the attack. He noted that his client later expressed deep remorse and regret.

"He also expresses his love for his mother, even though she had her faults," Wachowich said.

Mandziuk reserved his decision until March 3.

Saddleback remains in custody.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.