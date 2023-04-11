Alberta man sentenced to life for second-degree murder of common-law partner

An Alberta man who pleaded guilty to killing his common-law partner will serve a life sentence for second-degree murder, and will be deported if he ever gets parole.

Robert Kalkius, 48, admitted Tuesday that he shot and killed his partner, Anna Ermakova, on May 8, 2021 at the couple's acreage near Redwater, Alta., about 65 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Eric Macklin accepted a joint submission on sentencing from prosecutors and Kalkius's defence lawyer. He handed Kalkius a life sentence with no opportunity to apply for parole for at least 10 years.

"There's no sentence that I can impose that will ever feel like justice to the family," Macklin said.

Anna Ermakova, 49, was a beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, her daughter Galina Ermakova told court in a victim impact statement Tuesday.

"She was my home," Galina Ermakova said. "What I'm missing the most is my best friend and the person my daughter and I counted on."

Three generations of Ermakova women. (Facebook/Galina Ermakova)

She remembers her mother as a fearless free spirit who loved caring for animals on the acreage. She said she was a selfless and caring grandma and mom.

"All the things we should have shared together as a family, we will have to experience on our own."

Anna Ermakova's mother has since died as well, leaving Galina Ermakova with no other family than her young daughter.

In a statement sent to CBC News after the sentencing, Galina Ermakova said she considers the sentence to be a minimal punishment, and called Kalkius a monster who broke her mother's trust and destroyed a family.

"While he eats, sleeps in comfort daily, my mother isn't afforded any of those luxuries," she wrote.

"His act of cruel violence has left my daughter and I orphaned. We are the ones serving the life sentence at his hands."

According to an agreed statement of facts, the couple and Anna Ermakova's mother were at the home on the acreage on May 8, 2021.

Both Kalkius and Anna Ermakova had consumed alcohol that day. At about 9:45 p.m., Anna Ermakova called 911.

Kalkius could hear her speaking to someone, but did not know it was a 911 dispatcher. He retrieved a Savage Axis .270 Winchester rifle.

Anna Ermakova saw him do this, and told the dispatcher who told her to leave the house. As she began walking toward the bathroom, Kalkius shot her once in the head.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Kalkius's judgment was impaired by alcohol but he nonetheless intended to cause death or to harm her with the knowledge that it was likely to cause her death.

Kalkius then shot himself in the head. When RCMP officers arrived, they realized he was still alive.

He was transported to hospital, and has been in custody ever since.

Robertas Kalkius in a 2015 photo with a family member. (Facebook)

Kalkius still has visible facial injuries, and his lawyer said his client is unable to close his mouth.

Kalkius is Lithuanian, and has been living in Canada as a permanent resident. If he ever gets parole, he will be deported, court heard.

Kalkius's lawyer, Ravi Prithipaul, said his client was under significant financial pressure at the time of the shooting after losing several business contracts in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was causing tension in the relationship, and that Kalkius was planning to leave.

He said his client has very little recollection of what led up to the shooting.

Asked if he wanted to address the court before being sentenced, Kalkius said he was deeply sorry and that he knows he has caused hurt, despair and loneliness.

"Because of my bizarre and extremely violent action, I left Anna's daughter and granddaughter with no family," he said.

Kalkius's daughter and her partner, his ex-wife and his former stepson were all in the courtroom to support him. Several letters of support were also filed with the court.