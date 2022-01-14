Alberta man convicted of second-degree murder in mother's death

A Maskwacis, Alta., man behaved with recklessness when he physically assaulted his mother, ultimately killing her, a judge ruled Thursday.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Steven Mandziuk convicted Ashton Saddleback of second-degree murder in Corrine Saddleback's death in November 2020.

Mandziuk found that while the man was intoxicated when he attacked his mother, he was still functional and intended to cause bodily harm that could result in death.

During a 10-day trial earlier this year, court heard evidence about the mother and son getting into an argument at Corrine Saddleback's Maskwacis home in central Alberta after both had consumed alcohol.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Testimony from witnesses, the medical examiner and Ashton Saddleback's own admissions painted a picture of a brutal attack in which the son punched and then repeatedly stomped on his mother.

The medical examiner determined Corrine Saddleback died of multiple significant blunt injuries to her head. Her neck was also fractured.

Ashton Saddleback admitted to the assault, but his lawyer argued that he should be convicted of manslaughter, citing his level of intoxication.

But Mandziuk ultimately found that Ashton Saddleback would have been aware his actions were causing significant harm and it was foreseeable she could die.

"Mr. Saddleback was intoxicated but functional," Mandziuk said.

The judge did note no weapons were used in the attack and Ashton Saddleback expressed remorse for his actions.

Mandziuk ordered that a Gladue report be prepared ahead of sentencing. The reports examine the backgrounds of Indigenous people who are before a court, to determine if systemic factors may have contributed to their being there.

The case will return to court on March 8 to determine a date for sentencing.