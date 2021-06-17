Alberta man charged in connection with sexual offences from 2009 in the Northwest Territories

Sexual assault charges have been laid against a northern Alberta man in relation to an incident that took place more than a decade ago.

Neil Barry has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

According to a news release from Northwest Territories RCMP, the incident is believed to have occurred in the summer of 2009 during tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

The accused, who has lived in High Prairie, Alta., for the last four years, was in the territory from 2007 and 2017, working in the hamlet of Tulita and the village of Fort Simpson.

He was known to have travelled to Yellowknife and may have also gone to other communities, RCMP said.

"As with any investigation of this nature, the RCMP are sensitive to how difficult it can be for a victim to report an abuser, whether it is immediately after an offence occurred or a length of time has passed," RCMP said in the news release.

Barry has "history with the High Prairie School District," and the detachment in that Alberta community has been made aware, RCMP stated in the news release. High Prairie is about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.