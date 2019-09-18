Motherhood inspires Alberta photographer's entry into Luxembourg Art Prize
Profiling her personal art photography that focuses on motherhood has now gained Jenna Hobson international recognition.
The winner of the Luxembourg Art will be announced Sept. 28
One of 11 finalists of the Luxembourg Art Prize, Hobson, who lives on a farm west of Stony Plain with her husband and five children, is the only Canadian entry in this year`s awards.
Here is her story: