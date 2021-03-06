Alberta Liberal Party appoints Calgary lawyer as interim leader

Calgary lawyer John Roggeveen has been selected as the interim leader of the Alberta Liberal Party.

The party announced Saturday the former provincial Liberal candidate had been appointed by the party's board of directors. Roggeveen previously ran unsuccessfully for the ridings of Calgary-Elbow and Calgary-Shaw.

He has also served in various roles on the Alberta Library Party Board.

Roggeveen was raised in Edmonton and graduated from the University of Alberta, according to a news release. He currently has a private law practice in Calgary and is married with three adult children.

"My focus will be on creating a stronger organization so that the Alberta Liberals will be a force in the next election," he said in the release.

After three years as Liberal leader, David Khan announced his resignation in November. The Calgary lawyer left in order to pursue a new job opportunity.

Executive Director Gwyneth Midgley said pandemic concerns, including those around travel and in-person meetings, have prevented the party from launching a leadership race.

Going forward under Roggeveen, the board is set to decide in the next few months the format and timing of a race and date for a leadership convention.