Government defeats amendment requiring 'immediate' approval of GSAs

An NDP amendment to Bill 8 that would have required principals to "immediately" grant permission to students who ask to form gay-straight alliances was defeated by the government in the Alberta legislature Wednesday night.

The amendment from Rakhi Pancholi, the NDP MLA for Edmonton-Whitemud, was defeated by a vote of 32-12 in committee of the whole.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange did not explain on Thursday why government MLAs decided not to add the word "immediately" to the relevant section of the bill.

LaGrange was asked multiple times why UCP members voted against adding the word "immediately."

"There is a process in place that is to be followed and that it is mandatory that it is followed," she said.

The bill doesn't lay out a timeline for when a principal must approve a GSA, nor does it prescribe penalties for administrators who drag their feet.

Pancholi said she was disappointed the UCP defeated the amendment. She said before the NDP passed Bill 24, some principals were delaying their answers, creating a loophole.

"The UCP says they support GSAs, so we saw no reason why they would not accept this amendment," Pancholi told reporters Thursday.

None of the UCP MLAs in the house spoke about the amendment. Bill 8 remains in committee of the whole.