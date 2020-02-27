Thousands join budget-cut protest outside Alberta legislature

Thousands of demonstrators congregated outside the Alberta legislature on Thursday to protest spending cuts included in the provincial budget being tabled inside the building.

The protesters, waving signs and shouting slogans, tied up traffic on Jasper Avenue as they marched through downtown Edmonton to gather on the steps of the legislature.

The huge crowd included teachers, nurses and doctors.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Edmonton police issued an advisory to motorists that delays could be expected in the area because an expected rally "will likely impact commutes for motorists, pedestrians and transit users."