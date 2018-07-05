Ready to roll: AGLC signs deals with 13 cannabis producers to provide province's pot

The agency in charge of legal cannabis in Alberta says it will be ready for sales in the fall, having finalized contracts with licensed producers.

The 13 companies providing Alberta's pot 7 Acres/The Supreme Cannabis Company

ABCann Global

Aphria Inc.

Aurora

CannTrust

Canopy Growth

Emblem Cannabis

Maricann Group Inc.

MedReleaf Corp.

Organigram

Starseed Medicinal Inc.

UP Cannabis Inc.

Weed MD

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has selected 13 federally-approved companies to provide all of the province's legal cannabis, it announced Thursday.

The AGLC said it will negotiate with more Alberta-based producers once they become licensed.

Cannabis will be available in stores and online Oct. 17, when the drug becomes legal across the country.

Consumers will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed private retail stores or directly from the AGLC at albertacannabis.org.

The website is still under development but promises to be "Alberta's only legal, non-medical, online cannabis store."

The website for Alberta's online cannabis store is under development. (albertacannabis.org)

Cannabis purchased through the online store will be delivered by Canada Post and Purolator.

Connect Logistics Services, which handles liquor warehousing and distribution in Alberta, will provide retailers with cannabis.

The two largest producers in Canada, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, issued news releases Thursday, announcing they will supply Alberta with a combined 40,000 kilograms of the drug in the first six months.

Both companies have ties to Alberta. Aurora Cannabis is based in the province and Ontario's Canopy Growth has a facility near Edmonton.