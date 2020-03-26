Alberta defence lawyers disappointed in Supreme Court decision validating starting-point sentences

A recent Supreme Court of Canada decision validating starting-point sentences is being met with mixed reaction from Alberta lawyers.

In 2019, Alberta's Court of Appeal increased the prison sentences for two Alberta drug dealers and set a starting-point sentence of nine years for trafficking large amounts of the opioid fentanyl.

Cameron O'Lynn Parranto and Patrick Douglas Felix, who had pleaded guilty to wholesale fentanyl trafficking, among other offences, appealed their cases to the Supreme Court and asked for starting-point sentencing to be abolished.

Starting-point sentences, benchmarks meant to guide judges, are used in Alberta for some types of offences, as well as in some other Canadian jurisdictions.

In its decision on Friday, the top court dismissed their appeals and a majority of justices said starting-points are a valid form of sentencing guidelines for appeal courts.

Efrayim Moldofsky, a criminal lawyer in Calgary, said the decision was upsetting and a disappointing outcome for many defence lawyers in the province.

He said sentencing ranges give judges more latitude in determining appropriate sentences, whereas starting-points often result in sentences clustering around the suggested number.

Moldofsky said many accused of drug trafficking experience addiction and have troubled backgrounds.

"They really should be treated with a lot more leniency and a lot more compassion," he said, "and the starting-point sentence doesn't really allow for a lot of that to be factored in."

"We all would have wished that the Supreme Court of Canada would have come down and said starting-points are not a thing — stop using them," said Danielle Boisvert, president of the Criminal Trial Lawyers' Association. The CTLA was an intervener in the case.

Though the decision did not get rid of starting-point sentences, it did affirm that they are non-binding.

"The Court of Appeal took the position that sentences had to follow that starting point unless there were exceptional circumstances in place to depart from that starting point, which sounds a lot like mandatory minimum punishment, but now, the Supreme Court of Canada has come forward and said that no, that is not the case," Boisvert said.

Monique Dion, counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, represented the Crown in the Supreme Court case.

She said starting-points can guide trial judges in cases where there is a very wide range of sentences included in the Criminal Code.

"This decision supports a continuation of the use of starting-points, but it also reiterates what the court has said in earlier decisions: that these are are just a place to start and they aren't binding, and the judges have to be driven by proportionality rather than an adherence to either a range or to a starting-point set by the Court of Appeal," she said.

Paul Moreau, who represented Parranto in the case but has defended the use of starting points in the past, said they are fine in principle, but in practice, the Alberta Court of Appeal has treated them like mandatory minimum sentences.

He said he expects the Court of Appeal will consider this decision a "blessing" to create more starting-points but he also predicts lawyers will argue "more and more forcibly" that they should not be considered binding and that judges should feel free to disregard them in appropriate circumstances.

"All of that is going to lead to a lot of very lively litigation at the Alberta Court of Appeal level," he said.