Lakefront conservation site north of Edmonton honours legacy of lifelong farmer

A swath of lakefront property north of Edmonton is the site of a new conservation project that honours the legacy of the lifelong Alberta farmer who worked the land.

The 113-hectare property on the shores of Wakomao Lake, east of Clyde, a village in Westlock County, will be protected in honour of the late Paul Parrent.

Parrent worked the land and tended to his livestock on the property for years before his death in July 2020 at the age of 69.

The conservation site, named South Wakomao Shores, was donated to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) by Parrent's siblings.

"Paul was a proud farmer and he just loved his land and the wildlife calling it home," reads a statement from the Parrent family.

"He planted trees whenever he could, would not allow any hunting on his property and always waited for nesting birds to leave before cutting hay — he was just that kind of person.

"Conserving these lands will make Paul's efforts to protect this special place last forever."

Paul Parrent, pictured in this undated photo, was passionate about nature. His family has donated 113 hectares of land to conservation in his honour. (Submitted by the Parrent family)

The Parrent family homesteaded on the land in 1906. Four generations later, members of the family continue to farm in the area.

"Paul was passionate about not only farming and his family's history, but also enhancing his property's natural environment and protecting the wildlife calling it home," the conservancy said in a statement.

"The decision to donate the land to NCC so it can be conserved for the long term will cement Paul's legacy as a dedicated and impactful land steward."

The conservation site is on the south shore of Wakamao Lake, a shallow lake about four kilometres long and one kilometre wide.

The property features marshy habitat and a patchwork of forests, shrublands and wetlands.

A very 'ducktastic' place

The site expands protected lands in Alberta's boreal forest and will help protect the area's unique biodiversity, said Sean Fagan, a spokesperson for the conservancy.

"It's an interesting part of the province because it's a transition zone between the aspen parkland to the south and the boreal forest to north," Fagan said. "And so, because it lies on that interface, you get an interesting mix of species and habitats."

The property offers a rich diversity of wildlife, Fagan said. Species including mule deer, moose, elk, black bear and American badger call the property home.

Osprey, loons and bald eagle have also been spotted. The property serves as an excellent breeding grounds for migratory birds, including raptors and songbirds, he said.

"This is a very 'ducktastic' place," Fagan said. "When I had the pleasure to visit the site, there were thousands of waterfowl species from ducks, geese, swans, cranes. Just tons of different species."

The new conservation site on the shores of Wakomao Lake is home to a diversity of wildlife including many ducks. (Sean Fagan/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

Along with ducks, cows will continue to live on the land. The herds will continue doing the hungry work of a species largely erased from Alberta's grasslands habitat, Fagan said.

"Grazing on the landscape is very important because it replaces the grazing intensity set forth by bison, which are as we know, are no longer on the landscape," he said.

It's yet to be determined if the site will be opened to the public. Land management plans will be developed after formal species surveys are completed next year.

The project was made possible thanks to generous donations by MapleCross, Edmonton Community Foundation and the Dr. Rene and Mrs. Carol Weber Foundation, Fagan said.

He said the project demonstrates the important role ranchers play in land conservation, and how one person's passion for nature can create a lasting legacy.

"Any time we can conserve a new property while also honouring the legacy of a person who has sustainably stewarded their land for decades, that's really a win.

"Paul seems like a very special person who really went above and beyond to protect the habitats and species that were calling his property home. Throughout Alberta, ranchers are a huge ally to conservation."