Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro faces 3-day law society disciplinary hearing in October

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro is to face a three-day disciplinary hearing in October before the self-governing body that sets standards for lawyers in the province.

The Law Society of Alberta is investigating three allegations against Shandro of unprofessional conduct.

The society says the three-day hearing is to be held online starting Oct. 17.

Shandro, who is a lawyer, is facing accusations related to when he was Alberta's health minister.

One complaint alleges he confronted a neighbour in public over criticism of the health-care system.

Another alleges Shandro used his ministerial position to obtain cellphone numbers for members of the public.

A third alleges he responded to the writer of an email addressed to his wife by threatening to refer the person to the authorities if future emails weren't addressed to Shandro.