RCMP looking for video from bus that crashed in Columbia Icefield

Jasper RCMP are looking for video from riders who were aboard an Ice Explorer bus that crashed on July 18.

Three people died and 24 were injured when the sight-seeing bus rolled over near the Columbia Icefield in Alberta's Jasper National Park.

The Unit 547 "Bison" Ice Explorer was used for two tours on the day of the crash. The first left at 11:45 a.m. The second tour left at about 1:30 p.m. and crashed soon after.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said RCMP want to talk to anyone who was on that first tour, and look at any video while on that same bus.

Investigators want to see if any strange sounds were heard or if riders experienced anything unusual during the the earlier tour that day.

Bumbry said the tour bus is now undergoing an inspection and the results of that should be completed soon.