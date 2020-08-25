Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet, moving two ministers

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced a minor cabinet shuffle on Tuesday that changes the portfolios of two current ministers and adds a new face to his front bench.

Doug Schweitzer has moved from Justice to the new ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, which replaces the ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism. Tanya Fir, the former minister, has been dropped from cabinet and moved to the backbench where she will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-Peigan.

Kaycee Madu moves to Justice, while Tracy Allard, the MLA for Grande Prairie, takes over his former spot in Municipal Affairs.

Schweitzer, Madu and Allard were sworn-in Tuesday morning by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell, her last public duty before her successor Salma Lakhani assumes the role Wednesday.

It is the first cabinet shuffle since Kenney led his United Conservative Party to a majority win over the province's first NDP government in April 2019, on a platform of jobs, economy and pipelines.

In his second year as premier, Kenney has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact of the global plunge in oil prices.

Before the shuffle, Kenney had 19 ministers in his cabinet and three associate ministers.