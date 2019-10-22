Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to federal election results

Premier Jason Kenney made an impassioned speech in the Alberta legislature on Tuesday afternoon, calling on the federal government to address the province's concerns about equalization and the energy sector.

Kenney said he sent a five-page letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, the day after Trudeau's Liberals were elected to form a minority government.

In a tweet earlier Tuesday afternoon, Kenney said he has spoken with Trudeau and congratulated him on his election win.

"I underscored that the deep frustration expressed by Albertans is very real," Kenney said he told Trudeau.

"National unity & economic prosperity require a profound response. We must get pipelines built & get a fair deal in the federation."